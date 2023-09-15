Entrepreneur to speak on founding business based on inclusion

WILLIAMSPORT — In a celebration of women entrepreneurs, Lindsay Wrege will address the Lycoming College campus with a talk entitled, “Student to CEO: Dream Big and Start Small,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is sponsored by the department of business administration and is free and open to the public.
Wrege, co-founder and CEO of 321 Coffee, will share the story of how she launched her business out of her dorm room at North Carolina State University with the idea that business should be used for positive social impact. Today, 321 Coffee is a multi-location operation that employs more than 50 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
