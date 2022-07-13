DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two adults and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with homicide and related counts after allegedly murdering a man and burying his body in their back yard.
Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, have each been charged with criminal homicide, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse.
The three are accused of murdering Richard Leroy Jameson II sometime between January and August 2020, wrapping his body in a brown, pink and purple comforter, and burying it in a wooded area behind their home.
The charges were filed Wednesday in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, by Tpr. James Nestico.
According to court documents, troopers were recently alerted by Ashley Eichenlaub that she and Brandy Lewis were each told by Deborah Walker that she witnessed the homicide.
Court documents indicate Walker now lives in Williamsport, but lived in the Groover Road home at the time of the alleged homicide.
Under questioning, Walker told troopers she did not report the alleged crime as she was threatened.
Walker relayed to troopers that she witnessed the Huffmans and Koser beat Jameson with a wooden object. The three then placed his body in a chair before wrapping it in the comforter and burying it.
Investigators said they had Walker call Dorothy Huffman and, during a recorded conversation, the two allegedly talked about Jameson's death.
According to court documents, the Huffmans were questioned about the case. Dorothy allegedly admitted to her involvement, with Thomas directing troopers to the location of the body.
Troopers have not yet stated whether Jameson's body has been located. Late Wednesday morning, nearly one-dozen state police cars lined an area surrounding 415 Groover Road. Additional police vehicles appeared to be situated near the rear of the home, in a wooded area near a cornfield.
Tpr. Andrea Jacobs, Pennsylvania State Police Community Service officer, said she can not release any further details on the case at this time.
"I will release an update with more information once further investigation has been conducted," she said.
The three have been locked up in the Northumberland County Jail and are awaiting a formal arraignment.
