District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Michael A. Shirk, 31, of Lewisburg, had misdemeanor allegations of manufacture controlled substance, intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered, or possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance anabolic steroid were held for court.
• Kyle D. Dunkle, 25, of Danville, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary counts of obedience to traffic control devices, driving at safe speed exceed maximum speed limit established by 15 mph, careless driving and failure to use safety belt, driver and front seat occupant were also waived.
• Matthew M. Hoover, 27, of West Milton, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of failure to notify police of accident or damage to vehicle, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving at safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving were also waived.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are next due in court April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jason I. Garg, 34, of Montoursville, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of exceed 55 mph by 5 mph and careless driving.
State Police At Milton DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man was arrested after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol after a police response.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:21 p.m. Jan. 19 at 239 Myrtle Lane, Hartley Township, Union County. Nicholas Renninger, 35, of Millmont, was arrested and charges are pending results of toxicology testing, police noted.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to assist a disabled motorist and determined a West Milton man was under the influence of a controlled substance.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 10 at 1985 Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody, police noted, and charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Both drivers and one passenger sustained suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 2:01 p.m. Feb. 14 along Col. John Kelly Road at JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chrysler Sebring driven by Shaquetta V. Simpkins, 25, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it ran a stop sign and collided with a westbound 2011 Toyota Prius driven by John M. Nakhla, 30, of Williamsport, then rotated and struck a utility pole. Simpkins and Nahkla both sustained suspected injuries, police noted, and a passenger in the Sebring, Yasmine R. Welch, 26, of Lewisburg, was extricated by emergency personnel and transported with an unspecified injury.
Simpkins will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 6:37 a.m. Feb. 9 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 223.2, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Angel G. Taveras, 21, of Warwick, R.I., was traveling east in a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia in snowy conditions when it drifted into the right lane and struck the rear of 2015 Ford Escape driven by Colby E. Coup, 33, of New Columbia. The Freightliner, troopers noted, was traveling too fast for conditions and following too closely. Coup was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries.
Taveras will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
UNION TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian sustained an unspecified injury and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, after being struck by a Jeep, troopers reported.
Michael L. Diggan, 29, of New Columbia, was struck at 9:47 a.m. Feb. 10 along Trutt Road, north of County Line Road, Union Township, Union County, troopers noted. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by John H. Keller, 67, of Shamokin Dam, was traveling north along Trutt Road when it struck the right leg of Diggan, police added. Keller will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 9 along Continental Boulevard, Anthony Township, Montour County.
A 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by Heidi R. Vonada, 45, of Danville, went off the north berm, through a snow-covered grassy area, re-entered the roadway, crossed the oncoming lane, rotated clockwise, left the roadway again, struck a drainage culver and rolled over, police reported. Vonada and a child passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
The crash remains under investigation.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A parked vehicle was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in the Walmart parking lot.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in row nine of the parking lot at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. The suspect vehicle allegedly struck a parked 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman allegedly punched two other women in the face.
Troopers said Margarita Maldonado, 28, struck Marylouise Tahuilan, 31, of Danville, and Caitlin Whitenight, 26, of Berwick, in the face with her fist. The alleged incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 13 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman was cited after she allegedly grabbed another woman’s hair.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 12 in Mahoning Township, Montour County. Lakisha Wiley, 41, allegedly grabbed the hair of a 31-year-old Danville woman.
Endangering welfare of children
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and charged with endangering due to children being in the vehicle.
Troopers said they stopped a vehicle driven by Blair Smith, 35, at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 14 along Continental Boulevard and DeLong Road, Derry Township, Montour County. Alleged victims included children ages 10, 4 and 6, and a toddler.
Trespass
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Nescopek man was arrested after allegedly failing to leave a residence.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:09 p.m. Feb. 14 along Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County. The man was told to leave by a 23-year-old Lewisburg woman, then continued to retrieve belongings, police added.
Drug possession
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Berwick man was arrested for DUI and drug-related offenses after troopers stopped for a disabled vehicle during a snowstorm.
The alleged incident took place at 12:48 a.m. Feb. 1 along Continental Boulevard and Strick Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. Charles Delaney, 50, was taken into custody after allegedly showing signs of impairment and found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, police reported.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 9:40 p.m. Feb. 10 along Herman Road, south of Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Gerald B. Kratzer, 41, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle crossed the roadway, left the roadway and hit a pole. Kratzer was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:18 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 11, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Nissan Maxima driven by an unnamed person was traveling north in icy conditions when the vehicle went out of control while changing lanes, slid, struck a guide rail, slid across both lanes of travel, went off the roadway and into deep snow.
Rape
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged sexual assault.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 2000 and Jan. 18 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County, and involved a 13-year-old Winfield girl. No further details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.
Overdose
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a death which occurred sometime between Jan. 28 and 12:40 p.m. Feb. 4 along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
The alleged victim was a 57-year-old Port Trevorton man. An investigation is ongoing, police noted.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers are investigating an alleged physical altercation.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 14 at 2755 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, and invovled a 15-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
Driving while DUI-suspended
MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man was cited with driving while suspended-DUI and summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 100 block of East Main Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was stopped and Douglas Klugh found to have multiple convictions for driving while suspended-DUI.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg teen was cited after he was allegedly caught stealing three coats and a sweater.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:09 p.m. Feb. 15 at Boscov’s, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The suspect is 17, troopers noted.
Found drugs
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported drug find.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:32 a.m. Feb. 12 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. A single clear pill capsule with white powder was allegedly found in a 2009 Subaru Legacy, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
