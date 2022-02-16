LEWISBURG — If allegations made in a civil suit brought by a former Bucknell University Public Safety employee are heard in Union County Court, it will be before a judge other than two now serving the two-county district.
Papers recently filed in the Union County prothonotary’s office indicated both Judge Michael H. Sholley and Judge Lori R. Hackenberg have recused themselves from proceedings of substance in the matter of Colby Snook versus Bucknell University. There was no indication in the filing that either side sought recusal.
Snook, in a Type A civil action filed in January, claimed that he was subject to a hostile work environment while employed as a Public Safety officer. Papers filed said Snook, who resigned in November, seeks back pay, front pay, damages, lost benefits and other relief.
The allegations apparently stemmed from what Snook said started on Monday, May 17 when he was called with a department corporal for a report of a suspicious male trespassing and purportedly harassing a female student in a rest room. The suspect, who papers said has since withdrawn from the university, was questioned.
Snook alleged that Steve Barilar, then-chief of Public Safety, said the suspect’s phone should be seized and secured as evidence.
However, Snook also claimed Barilar allowed the suspect access to the secured device and that an app was run which destroyed potentially relevant evidence. Alleged use of such a program was confirmed by state police.
Barilar, the complaint added, allegedly told Snook to keep the incident “internal.” The suspect, investigated for prior allegations of recording video of females in showers, was charged with disorderly conduct.
In the months which followed, Snook claimed he was taken to a department armory room by a department captain and talked to. Snook interpreted the conversation which followed as meaning he should no longer work at Bucknell. He also claimed an attorney for the university told him he was not acting in the best interests of the institution.
Claims formally listed included intimidation of a witness, retaliation against a witness, official oppression, hindering prosecution, unlawful use of a computer and others.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County District attorney, reportedly referred Snook’s complaint to the Public Corruption Unit of the Office of the State Attorney General.
Information posted by the Ethics Committee of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges Code of Judicial Conduct indicated a judge may recuse themself even in the absence of a disqualifying fact or circumstance. But the committee cautioned recusal should not be used to avoid cases presenting difficult, controversial or unpopular issues. Generally, recusal is requested on the grounds that a judge is not qualified to perform legal duties because of a possible conflict of interest or lack of impartiality.
The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (APOC) will apparently find a judge to hear the case if not settled before. It is customary, though not guaranteed, that a judge from a neighboring county could be assigned. A senior judge from any area of the state may also be available for assignment.
A Bucknell spokesman noted the university “does not comment on active legal cases and will respond appropriately within the context of the lawsuit.” The statement added, “The university will vigorously defend against the allegations.”
Barilar has retired, which a university spokesman reportedly said was previously planned. Anthony Morgan began as chief of Public Safety at the start of the current month.
