TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for December.
Outstanding Senior
Hannah E. Staman, daughter of Eric and Lori Staman, of Watsontown, was named Outstanding Senior.
She is active in Student Council, National Honor Society and Class of 2021 (president). Her community involvement includes Catalyst Youth Group and she attends Grace Baptist Church.
Hannah is employed at Weis Markets and her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll.
She plans to attend a four-year university to major in political science, then attend a law school. She would like to become an assistant district attorney.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Zachary C. Bristow, son of John and Ann Bristow, of Milton, was named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Zachary is active in choir and is employed at Cole’s Hardware. His hobby is art.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll an dhe plans a career in animation/digital artwork.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Jessica R. Vognetz, daughter of James and Melonie Vognetz, of Watsontown, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Jessica is active in Student Council (president), Defender PRIDE (president), track and field, National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society.
She is a member of Watsontown Methodist Church and youth group and her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll and 2020 Homecoming queen.
She plans to attend Indiana University of Pa. to major in special and early childhood education. She plans a career in education.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Nathan M. Michael, son of Cindy Keller and Bill Michael, of Watsontown, was named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Nathan is active in varsity football and wrestling and his hobby is weightlifting.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll and varsity letters in football and wrestling.
Nathan plans to go to college while in the Marines.
