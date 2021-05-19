LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough's long-time emergency management coordinator was given a welcome Tuesday night.
Steven Beattie was officially acknowledged as the borough community development and grant manager, filling the opening left after Kim Wheeler left to serve as SEDA-COG executive director.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert noted Beattie's previous employment with engineering design groups including HRG and Larson Design Group where he developed expertise in municipal projects. He also cited Beattie's license in landscape architecture and high degree of certification in the emergency management field.
Beattie's academic degrees included an undergraduate degree in landscape architecture from West Virginia University and graduate degree in business administration from Bloomsburg University.
Beattie, a Lewisburg resident, called the opportunity a "great challenge" and looked forward to serving. Monday, May 24, is his official first day. He appeared before council as a courtesy.
Borough council also welcomed Bena Bilenky Trahan as a member representing Ward 1. Trahan, originally from Philadelphia, cited interests in park planning and design as well as ownership of the Philadelphia Bike Expo trade show where she also serves as event director.
Trahan, also on the Lewisburg Planning Commission, cited bicycle infrastructure as an important topic. She will fill the unexpired term of Michael Brody who resigned.
Mayor Judy Wagner condemned "the actions taken last Thursday night by individuals regarding the LGBTQ+ residence on the Bucknell campus." Wagner said she stood with the university which has begun an investigation of "all of the actions involved to attempt to determine the facts and appropriate actions to take in response to this horrendous situation."
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost noted earlier in the meeting that his department was not dispatched to the residence where occupants were allegedly subjected to harassment by about 20 men who reportedly shouted, banged on doors and windows and defiled the grounds.
Bucknell University Public Safety has been criticized for its response and was included in the administration's inquiry.
Lowthert added that the Lewisburg Borough Office would reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1. Visitors will be required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing while in the office. Borough employees who had been working remotely will be called back to the office.
