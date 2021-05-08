SHAMOKIN DAM — Career plans for young people ought to include work or interning with a nonprofit.
That was the general feeling during a recent online discussion among nonprofit leaders, educators and workforce development experts. It continued a discussion of how a student may transition from high school to college begun last month by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Committee.
Jen Hain, SUN Area Technical Institute director, and Jamie Mercaldo, Pennsylvania CareerLink site administrator, served as moderators. Scheduled panelists included Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW).
Troutman said the GSVUW has high school students employed and getting good, hands-on experience in the process.
"Our interns get really good hands-on experience, Troutman said."We've had students do everything from bookkeeping to planning our entire Kindness Campaign."
Interns also served as GSVUW Ambassadors, addressing inclusion and diversity issues, substance abuse, mental health and the Kindness Campaign.
Troutman said young people are not always exposed to nonprofit work and may have a preconceived idea about what that is like. She said internships are an easy sell, but it is a little more difficult to convince a young person that work at a nonprofit work is viable.
"I don't think people think about nonprofit work as being legitimate work," Troutman said later in the discussion. "I don't think people think about this being a career pathway."
Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula, 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation co-trustee, noted she was active in nonprofits in high school and has since served on nonprofit boards.
"When you participate in the nonprofit world, you are getting those skills that all of us in the business side are looking for in good candidates," Aplfelbaum-Kula said. "How you communicate with others, how you handle the ups and the downs. If I've learned anything in the last year, those who roll with the punches are the ones that are going to succeed."
Apfelbaum-Kula added that a young person engaged in a think tank at a nonprofit can learn how to be brave enough to speak up when the need arises.
Derek Reber, a Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) representative, noted his program helps students in nonprofit and for profit businesses. Through Pa. CareerLink, the CSO helps young people with goal-setting and career exploration. Improvement of employability and soft skills are also stressed. He noted job shadowing and paid work experiences can even allow a young person to change course if they find a field was not what they expected.
Dr. John Kurelja of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) was among educators on the call. He said school districts have an opportunity to reinvent themselves. The Future Ready Index was a good measure of how districts were preparing students for a rapidly changing work world.
Jason Bendle, Shikellamy Area School District superintendent, said they were working to get students into work-study programs and cooperative ventures. He asked businesses with opportunities to call the district or the high school principal. Bendle added that young adults may leave the area simply because they don't know what is available.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) added that it was timely for high school seniors to intern with nonprofits if they have already completed course requirements for graduation. Though there were things they would learn eventually, an "authentic experience" of being in the workplace would encourage dressing appropriately, being on time and standing out in a positive way.
Troutman concluded directors in the nonprofit world are often of the Boomer generation or Generation X. Having younger interns sometimes allows older staff members think about problem-solving in ways they may not have otherwise.
The GSVUW worked with Grace Rosevear for months as a food pantry at Lewisburg Area High School was planned. Troutman said they connected her with area food banks and others with expertise with such activity.
