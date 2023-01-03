UPMC physician: Make New Year’s resolutions a family affair

New Year’s resolutions can be helpful for developing healthy habits, and habits are easier to stick to if you’re not in it alone. Why not try resolutions the whole family can be involved with? They can be excellent motivators for parents trying to start their kids on some healthier habits and are a great opportunity for bonding.

When you start to think about creating these resolutions, it is important to not push your goals on the whole family. Make choosing these resolutions a family affair — it will only work if every family member feels invested in the goal.

Sunkesula Sagar, D.O., is with UPMC Primary Care and sees patients at Family Medicine at Montoursville, 900 Plaza Dr., Montoursville.

