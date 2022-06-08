MILTON — The 2022 Little/Jr. Miss Princess Pageant, to be held as part of Milton's September Harvest Festival, is accepting contestant applications.
Candidates must by a resident in the Milton Area School District, and reach the designated participation age by July 1. For Little Miss/Junior Miss, 4 through 6. For Junior Miss, 9 through 11.
Contestants will be judged in three categories: Introduction, talent and question/answer. Applicants must submit an 8x10 color headshot, with no others visible in the photo. Registration is free and applications will be accepted until June 25.
Entry forms can be requested by contacting tmitch@csiu.org, and returned to either the Milton Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 105, Milton, PA 17847, or Tia Mitch, 1232 Leiser Road, New Columbia, PA 17844.
