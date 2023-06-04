HUGHESVILLE —Author and musician Alan Paul, the official historian of the Allman Brothers and New York Times best-selling author, is slated to appear at the Billtown Blues Festival.
“Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan” and “One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band”, Paul’s last two books have been instant New York Times best sellers. "Texas Flood" is being developed for both a documentary and feature film. Both books will be available for purchase and signing Friday, June 9, at the festival.
Paul’s next release, “Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Inside Story of the Album That Defined the 70’s”, will begin Alan’s next book signing tour and will kick off July 25. “Brothers and Sisters” celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers' best-selling album with over 7 million copies sold.
Paul is also the founder of Friends of the Brothers where he serves as vocalist and guitarist. Friends of the Brothers is a seven-piece assembly of musicians who were connected musically with the Allman Brothers during their impressive history.
Friends of the Brothers are headlining the Billtown Blues Festival, at 9:30 p.m. Friday June 9. Paul will offer a meet and greet before and after the set.
Other Friday performances include The Uptown Collective Blues Band, blues harmonica master Tony Holiday, and guitar wizard Laurie Morvan. Gates open at 5 p.m., with music beginning at 6.
Saturday will feature Jimmy Carpenter, JP Soars Gypsy Blues Revue featuring Anne Harris, Mark Hummel featuring Anson Funderburgh, Ben Levin featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, PA Music Award winners, Ben Brandt and Soul Miners Union, and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.