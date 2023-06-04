HUGHESVILLE —Author and musician Alan Paul, the official historian of the Allman Brothers and New York Times best-selling author, is slated to appear at the Billtown Blues Festival.

“Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan” and “One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band”, Paul’s last two books have been instant New York Times best sellers. "Texas Flood" is being developed for both a documentary and feature film. Both books will be available for purchase and signing Friday, June 9, at the festival.

