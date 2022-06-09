LEWISBURG — Support of private sponsors has allowed organizers to call an upcoming fireworks show "the biggest display ever seen locally."
Weis Markets and USA Life will be sponsoring the fireworks on the eve of the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade. Starting at dusk, the show will be the finale of a community celebration which begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Wolfe Field, Lewisburg.
“This is going to be the biggest fireworks event in Union County history," said Terry Burke, Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade president. "We are thrilled to have Weis Markets return as our long-time sponsor of what is already an awesome fireworks event. And thank you to USA Life for taking this year’s show to another level."
The show will be engineered by Bixler Pyrotechnics, a professional fireworks company based in Ashland. It will be part a night to enjoy much of what the Union County community has to offer.
At 7 p.m. on the softball field, Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will perform.
The fireworks will be launched at dusk from the traditional spot across the creek from Wolfe Field.
The parade will be the next day, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, along Market Street, South Third Street and University Avenue, Lewisburg. A Veterans' Recognition Ceremony will begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Bucknell University President's Grove at University Avenue and Loomis Street.
Visit the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade Facebook page for more information.
