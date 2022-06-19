LEWISBURG — Initially discussed before the pandemic, East Buffalo Township (EBT) is moving ahead with adding parkland near the Spruce Hills subdivision.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair, said it was an odd-shaped parcel. Visitors would first see a grassy, open area and trees in 9 acres located about 30 yards off Hawthorne Drive.
"The area that is open now would remain open," said Knight while standing in the grassy area. "The idea is to put a pavilion along the tree line on the east side, then playground equipment on either side."
Knight said the plan includes separate playground areas for younger and older children. A trail would also be built on the other side of the tree line.
The loop trail could be put in place and roughly follow a nearby stream, Knight said. It would return to the main area from the north.
"(EBT) actually owns all the way up to the next street. It's Wedgewood Gardens," Knight said. "We would actually run a trail all the way out to Wedgewood Gardens so residents who live up there wouldn't have to come all the way down here."
Knight said grant funding would probably be required to complete the park. He said the window for grant applications is usually January through May each year.
Results of an application made in early 2023 would not be known until the fall of that year. Work would not likely start on the park before early 2024.
Knight said EBT has owned most of the parcel since the development was built. However, the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority (LAJSA) owned several acres for a sewer line. Some was deeded to EBT about a year ago after which an easement was granted for maintenance.
Knight said they could not build on top of the sewer line.
Meantime, he said the loop would be paved and be suitable for use by adaptive athletes. A backstop for a baseball diamond was part of early drawings, but there is no sign of the diamond and Knight said the wooden backstop supports would be removed.
A longer-term project could include dirt trails in an area where paved trails were not needed.
Reaction to the plan included skepticism when it was first introduced more than three years ago. But Knight added that residents recently met with Supervisor Char Gray. The informal meeting produced positive feedback.
YSM Landscape architect, a York-based firm, was reportedly planning to meet with EBT and update plans. A township comprehensive plan and a greenway plan have reportedly concluded EBT needs additional parkland to comply with the plans.
A public hearing regarding the township park is planned for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
