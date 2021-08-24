LEWISBURG — Parents critical of the recent board rejection of a Health and Safety Plan revision have made their thoughts known to the Lewisburg Area School District.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock confirmed Monday that the district has heard from parents “disappointed with the board’s decision.” Some, she added, are advocating for universal masking for everyone in schools without regard to vaccination status.
The board’s split decision meant a Health and Safety Plan adopted in July would not be changed. It required facial masks for all students age 11 or less until vaccinations are available for that group.
The amended plan would have required facial covering indoors for Pre-K to grade eight students regardless of vaccination status if the county-wide rate of transmission was “low” or “moderate.”
Polinchock noted the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) recently sent additional information about what to do if people get COVID in schools. The update, anticipated at the meeting where the revised Health and Safety Plan was debated, included quarantine guidelines from the state Department of Health. Polinchock added that the state would soon provide additional information about testing, if schools choose to opt in, and about vaccination clinics in schools.
Polinchock added that a staff member tested positive during the first week of school which led to quarantines for individuals who came in close contact. However, the superintendent noted noted no students were affected as the contact occurred over in-service days.
Polinchock also confirmed that an issue with a district resident regarding video from the most recent board meeting posted on YouTube was resolved.
The video posted to a local citizen’s forum contained the superintendent’s observation that a body of thought which interprets a wide range of issues for purported racial implications was not appropriate for public education. They also contained comments on so-called Critical Race Theory by district resident Billy Allred and were flagged over allegations of copyright infringement.
After communication involving the district, Allred and YouTube, the video was determined to be in the public domain and restored. Why the material was initially flagged and why there was seemingly a delay in their restoration was unclear.
