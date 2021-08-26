Can Southern Columbia win a fifth-straight Class 2A state championship? Will Muncy claim a fourth-straight District 4 Class A title?
For the scholastic football curious — and we know there are many of you out there — the Central Pa. High School Football Preview can offer insight like no other local publication in the state. The Standard-Journal and News-Item again teamed to produce the annual publication, which features previews, photos, rosters, schedules and more for 25-area high school football teams.
No other publication has more information on local high school football teams. The Central Pa. High School Football Preview includes Berwick, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Central Mountain, Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, North Schuylkill, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run and Williamsport.
Along with previews, which feature comments from local coaches, there is a list of team-by-team schedules and a composite schedule by date for the entire scholastic season.
The Central Pa. High School Football Preview can be picked up in the offices of The Standard-Journal, Milton, and News-Item, Shamokin, as well as Sheetz stores throughout the region, and select Turkey Hill locations.
In the Milton area, the preview will be available at AJ Auto, Automotion, Beacky’s Soft Serve, Breaking Bread, Charlene’s Petal Talk, Cole’s Hardware, Fetter’s Meats, HSO Outlet, Laundry Room, Load and Go Beverages, May’s Drive In, Pinpoint Credit Union, Rooney’s Pub, Speedy’s Place, and Wynding Brook Golf Course.
In the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg areas, it is available at Cole’s Hardware and Sheetz locations.
In Danville, it will be available at Perkins, Sunoco and Sheetz.
Several additional locations throughout southern Northumberland County will also carry the annual publication.
It can also be read online at www.standard-journal.com, by scrolling down to “Special Sections”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.