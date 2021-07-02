TROUT RUN — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will host a Star Party gathering at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Rider Park, Caleb Creek Road, Trout Run.
Due to limited parking, participants are asked to pre-register by calling the FCFP at 570-321-1500 or email FCFP@fcfpartnership.org. Families are encouraged to attend and here is no charge, but registration is required.
Guests are encouraged to bring jackets, telescopes, binoculars, lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights. Rider Park will remain open until 11:30 pm to view the night sky. Directions to Rider Park can be downloaded at www.RiderPark.org.
NASA Engineer Glenn Bock and local geologist Edie Gair Shull will serve as guides to the night sky. The program for the night will include identifying galaxies, constellations or a "shooting star."
Organizers noted the moon will be near its first quarter, allowing guests to view its unique geological features.
