NEW COLUMBIA — A bridge replacement project will begin Wednesday, June 16, along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
New Columbia Road will be closed between the intersection with Ridge Road and Millers Bottom Road while work begins on the removal of the existing bridge and installation of the new box culvert. Additional work will includes new pavement, new approaches and new guiderails.
A detour using Crossroads Drive, Treibley Road and New Columbia Road will be in place throughout the duration of the project.
Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work on the project is expected to be completed in early August, weather permitting.
