DANVILLE — Geisinger will be offering a free, virtual support group for survivors of COVID-19, from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning May 12.
Geisinger Psychologist Erin Hall, Psy.D., will facilitate the group. Sessions will cover common experiences in recovery from COVID-19, including: Issues with sleep, memory or concentration; physical challenges; depression and anxiety; concerns about health, future medical care or COVID re-infection; trauma related to illness or hospitalization; and changes to family roles, relationships and friendships.
The group will focus on coping strategies and building resilience.
“Recovering from COVID-19 can be a lengthy process, and each person’s experience is different,” said Hall. “Having a safe space to talk about your experience and challenges, among others with similar struggles, is important in helping people heal and recover. Recovery from COVID-19 is truly both physical and psychological.”
To register, visit geisinger.org/events and search “COVID survivor support group.” Participants can register for each week’s session separately.
