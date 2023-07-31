ALLENWOOD — A fast-moving fire leveled an Allenwood garage early Monday morning, and caused some damage to a nearby home.
The flames broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in a garage located to the rear of a home along First Street in Allenwood. Emergency services radio communications indicated several vehicles were inside of the garage when the fire started.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported the fire had spread into the home. As of 5:15 a.m., firefighters were seen blowing lingering smoke from the home, with the garage in ruins.
There were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters from the Warrior Run area, White Deer Township and Washington Township were among those called to the scene.
The Standard-Journal will release more information on the fire as it becomes available.
