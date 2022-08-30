Perry presides over forum on preventing violence in churches

Congressman Scott Perry

 Dan Gleiter

HARRISBURG — Next to nothing was said about people arming themselves or using force to prevent and protect against violent attacks on their church, synagogue or mosque.

Rather, the ideal solution involves identifying and understanding people who are struggling and at risk of turning violent, and providing help to reduce their levels of stress, despair and anger.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

