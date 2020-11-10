LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes in December.
The classes include:
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 7 and 14, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Virtual Cooking Demonstration, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Participants will make a roasted yam salad with maple vinaigrette, with the help of Kimberly Criswell, dietitian-nutritionist.
For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.