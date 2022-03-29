Breon named director of paramedic/prehospital medicine

WILLIAMSPORT — Brady L. Breon has been named director of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic and prehospital medicine program, overseeing the college’s bachelor’s degree in prehospital medicine, associate degree in paramedic science and certificate in paramedic practice.
Breon had been an assistant professor in the college’s prehospital and paramedic program, having joined the faculty in 2005. He has also been a paramedic/prehospital supervisor for Susquehanna Health (now UPMC Williamsport), a flight medic for Geisinger Health System’s Life Flight, an emergency medical services operations manager for Jersey Shore Area EMS, and a paramedic for Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Co. and Lock Haven Hospital.
He has more than 27 years’ experience as an administrative/line officer in the volunteer fire service and spent 15 years as a volunteer fire chief. He coordinated the startup of a basic life support ambulance service in Waterville and served on the board of directors for Jersey Shore Area EMS.
He has served as an emergency medical technician textbook reviewer for Elsevier Mosby publishers and has taught classes in EMT and emergency services for Lycoming County and for regional providers, as well as providing first aid instruction to Greater Susquehanna Valley Little League staff.
Among his accolades, he was named EMS Instructor of the Year by Lycoming County in 2008, and in 2005 he received Paramedic of the Year honors from three organizations: the Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council, Lycoming County and Susquehanna Health. He’s also a four-time recipient of the Waterville Volunteer Fire Co. Fireman of the Year award.
Breon holds a certificate from the Williamsport Hospital Paramedic Training Program, an associate degree in paramedic from Penn College, a bachelor’s degree in health arts from University of St. Francis, and a master’s in health services administration, also from University of St. Francis.
