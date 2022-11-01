MILTON — The Borough of Milton has received a $500,000 housing rehabilitation grant, and is inviting interested residents who live within the Borough limits to apply to get on the waiting list for the no-cost repairs.
Qualified residents may receive up to $65,000 each for home repairs.
Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s call Stacy Anderson at 570-524-4491 ext. 7215.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements.
Modifications for mobility-impaired residents are also eligible within this program. Homeowners must maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing in order for this service to be received at no cost.
“SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) manages the entire process for the homeowner,” said Teri Provost, chief of the agency’s Community Services Division. “Not only does the homeowner get necessary home repairs, but they also get the benefit of going through the process hassle-free as we manage the logistics from start to finish.”
Milton Borough Manager, Jessie Novinger, said “this program has been very helpful to our residents allowing for useful and needed improvements and we encourage all interested residents to inquire with SEDA-COG.”
Qualifications include: Must live in the Milton Borough limits, and not just have a Milton address; own the home or have life rights to live in it; meet income qualifications based on household size; be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills; provide proof of homeowner’s insurance; if located in a flood one, provide proof of flood insurance; and live in the home an additional five years.
Additional requirements may apply.
Annual Gross Income limits, based on family size, are: One person, $40,850; two people, $46,650; three people, $52,500; four people, $58,300; five people, $63,000; six people, $67,650; seven people $72,300; and eight people, $77,000.
