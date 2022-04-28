Kesterson now seeing patients in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — Joshua Kesterson, MD, gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the gynecologic oncology program with UPMC Magee-Womens in Central Pa., is now seeing patients in Williamsport.
Kesterson received his medical degree from University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo. He completed his residency in obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health at the University of Louisville, Louisville, Ky., and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, N.Y. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
