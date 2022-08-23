TURBOTVILLE — With students in the Warrior Run School District heading back to their classrooms Thursday, Aug. 25, superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston has confirmed that masks will be optional for those who wish to wear them.

Edmiston confirmed during Monday’s board meeting that there is no masking mandate headed into the new school year. However, he said the district could opt to enforce a mandate if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

