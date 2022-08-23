TURBOTVILLE — With students in the Warrior Run School District heading back to their classrooms Thursday, Aug. 25, superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston has confirmed that masks will be optional for those who wish to wear them.
Edmiston confirmed during Monday’s board meeting that there is no masking mandate headed into the new school year. However, he said the district could opt to enforce a mandate if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
With the first day of school looming, the board approved several personnel items.
The board approved hiring the following: Sean Snoddy, technology teacher, $70,005; Yami Melton, teacher leader for comprehensive planning committee, $750 stipend; Amanda Beachel, paraprofessional, $13 per hour; Jamie Murdoch, learning support paraprofessional, $12 per hour; Krysta Travelpiece and Courtney Shandera, Class of 2026 advisors, $200 each; and Brian Shaffer, junior high assistant football coach, $2,700.
The following resignations were also approved: Lisa Masser, middle school paraprofessional, effective Nov. 11; and Ryan Czekaj, music teacher, assistant marching band director, effective on or before Oct. 14.
The termination of employment of an unnamed employee was also approved.
The meeting concluded with an executive session.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.