MILTON — The daughter of a resident who passed away after allegedly contracting COVID-19 while at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the nursing center. The suit is seeking $50,000 in damages, plus interest and court costs.
The 59-page lawsuit was filed Monday at the Northumberland County Courthouse by Philadelphia attorneys James Ronca, Stephen Pokiniewski Jr. and Joseph Disandro, and the Lock Haven firm of Roberts Micelli LLP.
The suit was filed on behalf of Kenetha Guyer, of Milton, daughter of and administratrix for the estate of Jeffrey C. Markle, formerly of Kelly Township, Union County.
According to the filing, Markle was admitted to the facility July 6 for “acute rehabilitation following a short hospitalization for a fall he suffered at the home.”
At the time of his admission, the suit said Markle had Parkinson’s disease, but prior to his hospitalization was capable of living at home.
On July 31, the lawsuit said the nursing center received results “confirming multiple ‘asymptomatic’ caregivers” at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
“Milton touts itself as being a ‘community of caregivers that puts (residents) health and wellbeing first,’” the lawsuit states. “However, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a multitude of deficiencies and risks at the facility which the defendants created by their conscious decision to not provide sufficient staffing, training, equipment and resources to preserve the health and safety of residents and staff.”
The suit alleges that a Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) inspection found the facility “disregarded caregivers who reported having symptoms of COVID-19, instructing them to get tested, then having them work multiple subsequent shifts until the test results came back positive.”
The lawsuit also alleges that the facility “failed to comply with governmental guidelines” to “ensure the safety of nursing home residents and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the lawsuit, 90% of the facility’s residents contracted COVID-19, with one third of those passing away as a result of contracting the virus.
As of Nov. 19, the DOH reported that 106 residents of the nursing center tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus there. The facility is listed as having a capacity of 138 residents.
Among those 106 residents to test positive, 35 deaths are reported. Fifty-eight staff members are listed as having contracted the virus.
On Aug. 7, the lawsuit said Markle’s brother, and power of attorney, contacted the facility to confirm a neurology appointment which had been made for his brother.
“Decedent’s brother was not told anything about the COVID-19 situation at the facility,” the lawsuit said.
Markle tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 14, the lawsuit states. His brother was contacted about the diagnosis on Aug. 15.
The lawsuit states Markle was transferred to Evangelical Community Hospital on Aug. 18, with his family being advised by the hospital that he “was critically ill and they needed to quickly proceed with care in the event decedent would need to be intubated or resuscitated.”
“Milton staff transferred decedent to the hospital without informing decedent’s family members or representatives,” the lawsuit states. “According to hospital records, Milton staff called an ambulance for decedent after observing him to be lethargic and short of breath, unable to speak but responsive to pain.”
Markle was noted as being unresponsive and had a temperature of 104.9 degrees when he arrived at the hospital.
According to court papers, Markle was given Remdesnivir, Decadron and antibiotics.
“He was placed on a trial of high-flow suction and reposition and other supportive measures,” the lawsuit states. “Despite this, these efforts were futile.”
He passed away at 5 p.m. Aug. 27, according to court papers.
The lawsuit outlines detailed reports previously released by the DOH which state several employees of the nursing center continued working after initially reporting having symptoms of COVID-19. The DOH also reported personal protective equipment not being properly used by staff.
“As a result of the defendant’s negligent, grossly negligent, reckless and outrageous conduct, COVID-19 spread throughout the entire Milton facility in a matter of a couple weeks,” the lawsuit alleges. “As a result of defendants’ negligent, grossly negligent, reckless and outrageous conduct, decedent contracted COVID-19 and died.”
According to an obituary which appeared in The Standard-Journal, Markle was 63 at the time of his death. He was a 1974 graduate of the Milton Area High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.