LEWISBURG — Whether voters who sent in "naked" ballots to the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration could be granted a "do over" was among topics discussed Monday at the meeting of the Union County Board of Elections.
Envelopes containing "naked" ballots, or those not first placed in a "secrecy" envelope as required, would be considered void it was noted by county officials.
However, Greg Katherman, Union County Elections and Voter Registration director, said they would be set aside as is also required.
"We never did that before in Union County, it was not our policy," Katherman said. "We are not in our office happy about that, but I've got to follow the law."
The question was raised by guests at the online meeting, including D. Toni Byrd, Steve Becker and Rick Thomas, Union County Democratic Committee chair.
Whether a voter who did not put their ballot in a secrecy envelope could be contacted so they could go to a polling place and fill out a provisional ballot on Election Day was at issue.
Becker said a recent Supreme Court of Pennsylvania decision did not specifically say a person who sent in a "naked" ballot could then not vote via a provisional ballot or another mail-in ballot. The matter could be up to further litigation and if provisional ballots were not permitted in those cases, litigation could not continue afterward.
Jonathan DeWald, Union County solicitor, conceded there were gray areas in the decision. But existing election code and the recent court decision left no recourse to reconsider.
Byrd added that the unsettled areas were sufficient reasons to allow provisional ballots to be filled out if voters had made errors. Becker added that those voters who were not allowed to fill out a provisional ballot would be effectively disenfranchised for making a mistake.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said the county would follow the advice of its solicitor.
Katherman said about 7,000 mail-in ballots have been sent out, with about 6,000 returned to date.
The department would start to open mailed ballots on Election Day, Katherman said. If they cannot be entirely counted in the evening, the process would continue the next morning.
He expected the process to take much longer in more populous counties.
