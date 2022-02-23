MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the second marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments. To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than 3 homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Grade 3

Hannah Johnson

Grant O’Rourke

Grade 4

Aspen Burchell

Kylie Housenecht

Lyle Huggler

Chelsea Marquette

Grade 5

Hailey Campbell

Amelia Frost

Gage Furman

Madison Hamm

Joey Kroft

Santino Williams

Grade 6

Grace Childs

Stefaun Gair

Jenna Housenecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Students named to the honor roll are:

Grade 3

Lyie Bower

Ares Clayton

Madelynn Herb

Coalston Heverly

Penelope Joy

Harper LaForme

Leo Miller

Arianna Mithcell

Ethan Post

Ruby Williams

Grade 4

Basil Barbier

Isaac Barilla

Waylnn Barrows

Jocelyn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Holden Bennett

Ethan Boyer

Brantley Bryson

Lillian Dieter

Charles Emery

Logan Gair

Sophia Geiger

Trsitan Gockley

Leila Hampton

Hadley Heaseter

Alice Heffelfinger

Alexandria Jenkins

Olivia Kaelin

Bentley King

Kaydence Matlock

Julian Mayersky

Aaliyah Mistretta

Isaiah Mowert

Rebecca Muhl

Willow Reynolds

RyleeAnne Rupert

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

APrker Shrimp

Kane Silva

Mya Temple

Jaelyn Thomas

Bryar Walk

Grade 5

Aurora Buss

Brooklyn Dietrich

Avery Heasley

Alice Herb

Taylor Medina

Miranda Staggert

Raegan Troxell

Grade 6

Chase Bennett

Molly Beirly

Hailey Bitler

Isabella Clinard

Audrey Cook

Briar Cross

Kira Follmer

Lily Gingery

Collin Gregory

Evan Hugar

Elliana Jacobs

Erika Kunst

Brady O’Rourke

Madison Price

Ashley Propst

Olivia Raup

Sophia Snyder

Porter Tobin

Chase Waring

Hunter Young

