LEWISBURG — Poetry and natural art created with handmade inks and papers by local artist Heather Adams will be on display in April in Gallery 225 at the Public Library for Union County.

The exhibit titled “Place Lore: Spring” features a collection of seeds and spore prints, poems, and weather notes using handmade papers and inks created from locally-foraged materials.

