LEWISBURG — The estimates for repair of an ongoing erosion problem at the Brandon Kramm Memorial Field came in above a bidding threshold.
Dr. John Fairchild, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) director of business administration, asked school directors to proceed with the bidding and work with the ELA Group as they manage the process.
The estimated fee for the project from the engineering group was $10,400. But Fairchild told directors if the project would go out to bid over the winter months, contractors may be looking for projects and the work would come in for less.
Jeremy Long, LASD supervisor of information technology, told directors of a product which will help teachers manage classes when students are using Google Chromebooks.
Securly, a software product which costs $900 per year, would put the teacher in more control of a roomful of students using computers.
The cloud-based product was described as able to give teachers the ability to keep students on-task. Among the features, it allows pushing certain websites to individual students or the entire class. It will also allow teacher to monitor sites students have visited.
“You can do a routing history,” Long suggested. “Which is really good. Is the student on task? Is he doing what he is supposed to?”
Teachers can also view all open tabs on classroom devices at any given moment. Students may be prevented from wandering to sites which are not relevant, then “released” at an appropriate time later.
“It has always been an ongoing concern on the part of teachers that when students have either the Chromebooks or they have the Macs with them that they can wander the internet,” said Dr. Jennifer A. Polinchock-Baugh, superintendent. “We have flters that can keep them from getting to sites that are inappropriate but we may not want them on a site they can access at that particular time when they are on another task.”
The board also approved updated job descriptions for athletic and buildings and grounds department personnel. Polinchock-Baugh said the revisions accounted for changes to job titles of the person an employee reports to and other wording.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, was excused from the Thursday night meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.