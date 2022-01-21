MILTON — With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases reported in the Milton Area School District, Thursday’s number of cases marked an increase by just one over the previous day.
According to the district’s online dashboard, the following cases have been reported over the past 14 days:
• Baugher elementary: Two students positive; three students presumed positive; three staff members positive; 18 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Three students positive; two students presumed positive; one staff member presumed positive; 20 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Seven students positive; four students presumed positive; one staff member positive; 15 students quarantined; two staff members quarantined.
• High school: Seven students positive; one staff member positive; 13 students quarantined; one staff member quarantined.
