LEWISBURG — The federal tax bite felt by average Americans should be unchanged under a new administration.
If, noted Curtis Nicholls, Bucknell University associate professor of accounting, taxes under the incoming Biden presidency are not raised on people making less than $400,000 per year.
"For those making more than $400,000 there could be some changes if the tax rates are anticipated to go up," Nicholls said. "Some of the deductions they are able to take look like they would phased out. And a reintroduction of the Social Security tax for those making more than $400,000 which creates this kind of 'donut.'"
Nicholls explained the tax "donut" is an income range where no Social Security taxes are paid. However, taxes remain on income higher or lower than that range.
Biden, Nicholls said, has maintained an increase of corporate taxes from 21% to 28% is coming. Such an increase could affect average citizens with investments in stocks. But it was unclear whether the higher rate would trigger a return of corporate flight to other countries. He noted the corporate tax rate of 21% was still higher than many developed nations.
Forgiveness of student loan debt, an early Biden campaign topic, could help average families.
"Some of the seated Congressional leaders have stated that they want (Biden) to take action with an executive order as soon as he takes office and wipe out up to $50,000 of student loan debt," Nicholls said. "A lot of different hypotheses exist out there. People are suggesting $50,000 so that when he actually comes out with $10,000, it will be more palatable for all those that were worried about $50,000 to accept this $10,000 dismissal of debt."
Reform of bankruptcy laws in regards to student loan debt would be welcome, Nicholls said, except for private student loan lenders who take advantage of laws which protect them.
"As it stands now, it is next to impossible to discharge student loans in bankruptcy," Nicholls said. "You can have credit card wiped out and of course with a mortgage your home can be reclaimed. But with a student loan they can't reclaim anything and they've got these protections in place."
Being able to discharge student loan debt via bankruptcy could be a "sea change," Nicholls said. That debt for undergraduates is held by the federal government.
Nicholls encouraged people to remain educated about proposed changes under a new administration. Misinformation over projected tax policy was plentiful.
"There is some measure of truth to all of them," he concluded. "Taxes are likely to go up and corporations are likely to have higher taxes. But whether that kills the economy or not might not be as dramatic as what we hear."
Nicholls is also co-director of the Student Managed Investment Fund.
