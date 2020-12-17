MONTOURSVILLE - Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 80 in north-central Pennsylvania.
Restrictions include commercial vehicles, except for loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices, school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches/RVs, motorcycles and passenger vehicles towing trailers.
Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph for all vehicles and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.
The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
