Lauri Andress has stepped up to the challenge.
As the new associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, Andress has spent the last few months settling into a gig that she has big plans for.
“(Geisinger) clearly said to me, ‘We want to manifest this idea of social justice and health equity,’ and that resonated with me,” she said. “It was the perfect opportunity to be in a space where I could work with like-minded people to make that happen.”
Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Andress headed to Florida after high school, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from Bethune-Cookman University, one of the country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Although she really wanted to head to New York to pursue a career as a dancer, Andress decided to go the academic route to make her family proud “and try to do something that most minorities or Black families have as their goal, which is to prosper and be successful.”
From there, Andress pursued a career in public health and racked up a host of degrees, including a master’s in public health and a doctorate in management and policy sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center’s School of Public Health in Houston. She also earned a juris doctorate from South Texas College of Law, another Houston school.
Andress has had a varied career as well, which included a stint as a public information officer for the City of Houston, which she pointed out is one of the largest metropolises in the country. She also worked as a policy analyst and in media relations for a Texas congressman in Washington, D.C., and as chief of staff for a Houston city council member.
“My background has been ... varied and has moved in a lot of different ways, but they all fit together at the end of the day,” Andress said.
While finishing her master’s degree, Andress also began to develop a passion for social justice. But the seeds had been planted in her much earlier thanks to her social worker mother and carpenter father, who had been involved in their church, neighborhood and wider community and exposed their children to the value of those efforts.
“You just absorb them without even knowing it,” Andress said.
One particularly poignant moment in her life came during her tenure with the City of Houston, when an attempt to merge the city and county health departments arose.
“It was clear that it was going to result in one large, underfunded public health system,” Andress said. “It was not going to be able to serve the communities well because no thought had been put into it other than saving money. ... I wanted to understand what we should be communicating, what was our responsibility as the city health department. And I needed a way to communicate the issues of justice, what we thought of as the right system that could represent the community that we served.”
Andress began looking at community organizing as way to communicate with the populations the city health department served. Things came together for Andress as she saw politics and social justice combine “to represent the interests and needs of communities,” she said.
“I adhere to the belief that you cannot practice health without practicing politics,” Andress said.
A community’s health extends beyond health care settings and into the places where they “live, work and play,” she noted, and public policy plays a role in making populations healthy.
“Create wellbeing and health, and it will show up in your clinics, hospitals (and) schools,” Andress said.
Andress later worked at a center for health equity in Louisville, Kentucky, and then served as an assistant professor of public health in West Virginia before moving to Wilkes-Barre this year to take the job with Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.
Finding out what it looks like to present the topics of social justice and health equity “within one of the more powerful systems that we have” in the nation interests Andress.
“It’s very challenging because health care ... in the United States has a really clear mission and set of skills and tools that go with it,” she said. “But when a health care system says they want to manifest social justice and health equity, to me that says, ‘We’re looking for a new set of tools and skills. Help us figure that out.’”
Her job involves a little bit of everything, she said, including considering how the school teaches — and furthers the understanding of — inclusion and equity, not just to an audience of students but also to the faculty, staff and community. She hopes to “infuse the medical curriculum” with those topics and plans to build out a speaker series as another component.
“We’ll be one of, if not the only, school of medicine that has a public policy component to it,” Andress said. “It really is literally asking medical students to get involved in the public policy process so that our communities have a better chance of living a life of high quality as we define it in the United States.”
That means people having living-wage jobs; affordable, safe places to live without environmental contaminants; adequate transportation; and high-quality school systems, including early childhood education, she said.
“If we do this properly, we can figure out how our system can participate in that,” Andress said
Andress also looks at other areas of the school’s operations, including its research regarding the topic of health equity and how it can diversify its student body and faculty. And she plans to pursue the idea of adding a public policy component to Geisinger. After all, to truly make people well, she said, systems and institutions need to change.
“Health care can only go so far, and as a huge system … interested in decreasing inequities, we’ve got to play in that arena of public policy and participate in systems of institution and policy change,” Andress said. “That means having our students understand that and having Geisinger understand and participate.”
Andress has a team to help her make everything happen and is looking to grow that group, including adding some community organizers. They’ll be able to go out into the community and report back on what they see so Andress and her team can develop strategies for moving forward.
“Understanding who we serve, our communities, how they are organized (and) the issues they conform to on a daily basis is very important,” she said.
Andress feels excited to be in Northeast Pennsylvania and is getting to know the area and making friends. And after a lifetime spent south of the Mason-Dixon line, Andress is enjoying living in a city that actually experiences cold winters. Her family members all still live in Texas and cringe when she brings up the northern weather.
“The heat and the humidity make me crazy,” she said. “I think there’s nothing like crisp cold.”
Andress has a big job ahead of her but is ready to tackle it all.
“When I looked at the job and then they offered it, I kept sharing the job description with mentors and people that I knew,” she said, “And everybody would look at it and say, ‘You know, there’s a lot there.’ ... I’m like, ‘I’m not afraid of work.’”
