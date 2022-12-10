I am ill today as I write. I did a COVID test, which was negative. So I am resting and self-isolating for five days anyway, just in case it is a false negative. I didn’t feel like being up doing household things since I feel weak and have a bad sore throat. It is past dark now, and I started looking through my columns to see how I could write one without too much “new” effort. I originally wrote this title in 12/15.

Chasing rabbits may have raised my BP. My mother, father and my grandparents all had high blood pressure, so I guess the DNA was likely to come my way. Both my grandfathers died from heart attacks. My dad died of a heart attack. Paul’s also died of a stroke and heart attack. So this abnormality came in Paul’s DNA too.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

