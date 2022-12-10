I am ill today as I write. I did a COVID test, which was negative. So I am resting and self-isolating for five days anyway, just in case it is a false negative. I didn’t feel like being up doing household things since I feel weak and have a bad sore throat. It is past dark now, and I started looking through my columns to see how I could write one without too much “new” effort. I originally wrote this title in 12/15.
Chasing rabbits may have raised my BP. My mother, father and my grandparents all had high blood pressure, so I guess the DNA was likely to come my way. Both my grandfathers died from heart attacks. My dad died of a heart attack. Paul’s also died of a stroke and heart attack. So this abnormality came in Paul’s DNA too.
Both of us had regular BP monitoring and take medication. Mine stays pretty much the same, but Paul’s always went up around holidays due to consuming more salt-laden foods. At the time of this original writing, I got a voice mail message from our physician’s office. Come into the office for a BP check because the insurance asked for it. I thought, “Great my BP is probably up from chasing rabbits.”
I went in immediately. I was told, “It is Paul we want to check.” Fortunately, he was in town tending to another errand. (aren’t cell phones wonderful?) He was about one mile from the physician’s office. I just waited there, and we had a good laugh. But his blood pressure was not good.
When I was a kid, the men in our family hunted rabbits and squirrels. I had the job of holding on to the back legs while my dad and/or brother skinned them. Mother rolled the meat in a flour mixture, then fried it in an iron skillet. I admit it tasted good, but I didn’t like the consistency. I didn’t complain, I just ate a little and filled up on veggies and potatoes.
Fast forward to 2015. The dwarf rabbits we had were tame, not for eating. When I bought the first two 4 years earlier, I couldn’t tell their gender. The pet store owner said it was very hard to tell when they are young. She checked until she was sure she had what I wanted, two females. Only problem was: we later had five babies. I had the male neutered, and made sure I knew the gender of the offspring before we kept them.
I was able to give two away, and one of the keepers was a male. It seemed cruel to have him alone in a little hutch so I got him neutered. Just before putting him with the others for post surgery, the father rabbit died. I then put them in a six-foot square Yoder barn. I put several smaller hutches and toys in with the hay, bedding, and water bottles, and the four adult rabbits. They played, jumped and sometimes hid. But I checked them every feeding time.
A few days later, our grandson picked up Deacon after work. As he was driving away, he called (uh-huh, don’t you love cell phones?) to say, “Gram, there was a rabbit out in the barnyard with the horses. I immediately went to check, and no, it wasn’t a rabbit out with the horses, it was FOUR rabbits out with the horses. I checked the pen, and they had dug a rabbit sized trench under the hutches and under the shallow foundation. I rattled some food inside, and chased rabbits until three went inside.
The fourth was the lad who had recently been neutered. I thought, “Oh yes, the one that just cost me over $200.00.” I plugged the hole, and caught the three inside, moved them to their previous hutch, and started chasing one darling little tan rabbit. After a while he wasn’t so darling, and I had a place I needed to go, so I left him outside.
In the morning, I sneaked around the little barn and plugged the hole with hopes he went inside over night. Yippee, he did. He tried to get out, but I was one step ahead, and he was in my arms being spoken to softly. Reunited with his mother and his sisters, they were one hutch of happy little bunny faces.
Next day Deacon wanted to play with the rabbits, and was disappointed he couldn’t go in the little barn to play. But we got two of the little critters out and brought them inside to play. They liked being in a clothes basket crawling over a little boy who laughs out loud.
God is so good to us. Getting the rabbits back into the hutch was a gift. Having hypertension that can be kept under control is a gift. Physicians to treat our diseases and handicaps are gifts. And having a family to laugh with me, love me, and accept my love is a gift. Jesus Christ, himself, is the best gift of all.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
