MILTON — The Milton Ministerium has announced that its annual Soup and the Word series will be held in a virtual format this year.
Messages will center around the theme "Encounters with Jesus on the Way to the Cross" and will be presented by area pastors at noon Wednesday's at facebook.com/milton-ministerium.
The schedule includes: Feb. 24, Jill Bond, "Mary, mother of Jesus"; March 3, Bill McNeal, "The cursing of the fig tree/the cleansing of the temple"; March 10, Kingdom Kidz, "The Garden of Gethsemane"; March 17, Jamie Dries, "Barabbas"; March 24, Steve Shirk, "Jesus and Pilate"; and March 31, Linda Meckley, "Jesus and the thief on the cross."
