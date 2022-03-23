UNIVERSITY PARK — Recent funding will allow a team of Penn State researchers to develop a long-term solution for the testing and management of urban soils for safe production of food crops in urban settings.
Agronomists, soil scientists, and urban agriculture and community resilience experts in the College of Agricultural Sciences will collaborate with Penn State Master Gardeners and Penn State Extension educators to identify a strategy for affordable testing of key contaminants for Philadelphia urban growers.
Guidelines for soil sampling and interpretation of results and best practices will be developed to minimize the risk of exposure when working with contaminated soils according to Patrick Drohan, professor of pedology. Community engagement strategies will also be pursued for greater soil education and knowledge application for working with low income and historically marginalized groups.
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called the research a crucial investment in ensuring that Pennsylvania’s urban soils are safe for growing healthy, nutritious food to feed Pennsylvanians. He cited urban agriculture not only as a food source but also for its job creation in urban areas.
The work was funded by a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
