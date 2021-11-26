State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Mifflinburg man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after police responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.
The incident was reported at 4:56 a.m. Nov. 21 along Salem and Jackson roads, Jackson Township, Snyder County. The unnamed suspect allegedly showed signs of impairment. A Dodge Ram was the suspect vehicle, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Winfield man was cited after an alleged hit-and-run crash at 6:41 p.m. Nov. 14 along Route 204, west of Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Randall I. Boonie, 87, of Winfield, was traveling east in a 2016 Ford Fiesta when it attempted to pass a horse and buggy driven by Ananias J. Hostettler, 19, of Middleburg, and struck the left rear wheel of the buggy, then fled the scene, police reported. No one was injured.
Boonie will be cited with overtaking on left.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 5:46 p.m. Nov. 21 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Charlene S. Tull, 52, of Covington, Ga., turned right onto North Susquehanna Trail when it was struck by a 1998 Subaru Legacy driven by Azarai K. Delosier, 18, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers and a pair of passengers in the Jetta were belted.
2-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 104 at Martin Brothers Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
A 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Christopher S. Savidge, 54, of Northumberland, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Dawn L. Knepp, 60, of Middleburg, police reported. Both drivers and a passenger in the Corolla were belted. Savidge will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Richfield man received numerous citations after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 23 along Heister Valley Road, east of Saw Mill Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
According to police, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Gunther E. Hoffman, 21, of Richfield, passed a 1997 Toyota Tacoma driven by Adam D. Kerstetter, 35, of Mount Pleasant Mills, in a no-passing zone. When the Volkswagen crossed back into the travel lane, it’s rear struck the front fender of the Toyota, police noted. Hoffman allegedly fled the scene and was later located by law enforcement. No injuries were noted.
Hoffman will be cited with no-passing zones among multiple citations, according to police.
Vehicle vs. deer
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at noon Nov. 22 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Nadine M. Jackson, 60, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling south in a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe when the vehicle struck a deer in the rightmost southbound lane, police reported. Jackson was belted.
Assault
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman was arrested for allegedly twisting the wrists of a 5-year-old Middleburg boy to the point of breaking.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 17 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County. Cierrah Holley-Howard, 22, was arrested.
Harassment
SELINSGROVE — A 14-year-old Selinsgrove girl allegedly made physical contact with a 59-year-old Selinsgrove woman during an incident at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 20 along South Front Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly made an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 20-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 4:57 p.m. Nov. 23 along Meadowbrook Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. No money was lost, police noted.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 50-year-old Selinsgrove man to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 23 along Herman Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Overdose
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged attempted suicide and discovered a 75-year-old woman overdosed on medication.
The incident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 21 along St. Johns Street, Perry Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Trespass
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was arrested after he allegedly trespassed on property he was warned not to travel on.
The incident was reported at 10:26 a.m. Oct. 30 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County. Bronson Stone, 39, was arrested after allegedly trespassing on property belonging to a 45-year-old Beaver Springs man.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a one-vehicle crash at 12:01 p.m. Nov. 24 along Lycoming Creek Road at Hatfield Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Nissan NV200 driven by Caleb M. Stover, 25, of South Williamsport, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Cindy L. Morter, 58, of Williamsport., as the Altima had stopped to make a turn.
Both drivers were belted. Morter was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Stover will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a concrete curb.
The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. A 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Kevin M. Bencsics, of Montoursville, was traveling south in the left lane when it went off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a concrete curb, police noted. Bencsics was belted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to a crash allegedly caused by a vehicle forcing another off the roadway. The crash was reported at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 23 along Warrensville Road, south of Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A northbound vehicle described as a green or brown Subaru Outback was observed traveling in the middle of the roadway when it forced a southbound 2006 Buick Lacrosee driven by Clemente R. Medo, 71, of Williamsport, off the raodway and into an embankment, according to police. The Buick swerved in a right curve to avoid a head-on collision it was noted. Troopers said a witness at Four Mile Drive observed the suspect vehicle traveling in the middle of the roadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —A parked 2018 Ford Transit was struck by an unknown vehicle around 10:31 a.m. Nov. 19 at Giant, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The suspect vehicle allegedly scraped the rear of the Transit, then fled the scene.
Vehicle vs. deer
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 19 along Route 220, west of South Glosser Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sharon L. Nelson, 73, of Hooversville, was traveling north when it struck one of two deer in the roadway. Nelson was belted.
Disorderly conduct
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited after he allegedly refused to leave Hull’s Landing.
Cain Wheeler, 21, was cited after the alleged incident at 11:20 p.m. Nov. 6 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Wheeler was allegedly highly intoxicated and made threats toward law enforcement.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man was arrested after a traffic stop at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 11 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Honda for alleged violations at which time Jordan Hull, 27, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.
Drug possession
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Hughesville boy was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia when his vehicle was stopped for an alleged violation.
Troopers said a 1997 Buick LeSabre was stopped at 10:57 a.m. Nov. 4 along Lycoming Mall Drive and Route 220 north, Muncy Township, Lycoming County, at which time the investigation produced the drugs and paraphernalia.
Charges were filed with juvenile court.
Theft
MONTOURSVILLE — Someone stole $5 in change from a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:28 a.m. Nov. 7 along Willow Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2005-2012 silver/white Toyota RAV4. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of a theft from a mailbox.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:27 a.m. Oct. 2 along Bullet Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Injury accident
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP —A 43-year-old Montoursville man was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after a vehicle he was working on rolled over his right chest and shoulder.
The accident was reported at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 16 along Kehrer Hill Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Matthew J. Garlickwas working on an unoccupied and disabled 2006 Chevrolet Silverado from below when the vehicle began to roll backward and rolled over his shoulder and chest area. Garlock was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
