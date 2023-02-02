Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Gregory Garman, 59, of Milton, one to two years in state prison, 161 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentences of three to six months in county jail, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct, and six to 12 months in county jail, $2,500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Bobby Colon, 45, of Shamokin, 18 months probation, $250 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Mark Newcomer, 61, of Watsontown, 36 months probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Cassandra James, 35, of Milton, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $63.40 restitution to Weis Markets for retail theft.
• Cody Foster, 32, of Lewisburg, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 30 along Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2019 Lincoln MKG driven by Susan Torrey, 61, of Danville, went off the roadway, and struck a ditch, mailbox and street sign before overturning. Torrey was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Kherstyn Cawley, 25, of Lewisburg, was not injured in a crash which occurred at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 28 along Route 15, north of Poplar Avenue, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Jeep Renegade driven by Cawley struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Animal cruelty
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Margaret Lauver, 78, of Mifflinburg, reported one of her sheep being killed by a dog owned by a 43-year-old Mifflinburg man. Another sheep was reportedly significantly injured.
The incident was reported at 7 a.m. Jan. 20 along Farm Hollow Lane, Limestone Township, Union County.
Simple assault
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two men have been charged after allegedly engaging in an altercation and leaving a bar without paying for their tab.
Troopers reported charging Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 26, of Northumberland, as a result of an incident which occurred at 10:36 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Roost, 5965 Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Crabb allegedly struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, resulting in Bryer pulling out a knife and stating he was going to return with a firearm. Both men allegedly left without paying their tab.
Bryer has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and theft. Crabb has been charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and driving while DUI suspended.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — Lauren Halteman, 40, of Winfield, reported someone attempting to divert direct deposit checks into a fraudulent bank account.
The incident occurred Jan. 23 at 130 Hartley Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Tara Tyson, 37, of Danville, reported someone using a BB pellet to shoot a second-story window.
The incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at 231 Century Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
State Police at Lamar Assault
PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Elizabethtown man was taken into custody following a police pursuit which occurred at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 29 along Interstate 80 westbound, Porter Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Joseph Fisher was taken into custody, and found to be under the influence of alcohol, following the chase which occurred between mile markers 147 and 175.
A 1998 Honda driven by Fisher was seen weaving in and out of traffic. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, when it fled. During the course of the pursuit, the Honda rammed a police cruiser and continued to flea.
Troopers said spike strips were deployed and a pit maneuver was used to stop the vehicle. Charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, driving under the influence and multiple traffic offenses are pending against Fisher.
Harassment
PORTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said two truck drivers engaged in a physical altercation. No injuries were reported.
The incident occurred at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 29 at Flying J, 5609 Nittany Valley Drive, Porter Township, Clinton County. The incident remains under investigation.
