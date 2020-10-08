LEWISBURG — Over 101 registrants attended an online community forum Wednesday night to discuss police and policing in the region.
The session was moderated by Susan Jordan, executive director of the Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center. Topics included deescalation training, anti-bias measures and use of force policies according to preferences logged upon registration.
Ground rules included no discussion of items which put people at risk or individual investigations. Patience and respect was was also advised.
The session opened with a presentation by Chief Paul Yost, Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD). He conceded that 2020 was a challenging year and gave an overview of the regional department. Yost said with an average length of service was 22 years virtually any situation faced by his officers has been dealt with before.
Yost said each officer takes an annual 12-hour training session to address bias issues and deescalation. There is also training on religious considerations and mental health.
“Officers at the time of hire are sworn through,” Yost said. “Part of that swearing-in pledge is related to treating everybody equal regardless of race, sexual orientation or color.”
Yost said the Act 59 was signed into law this year in part due to what had been happening nationwide. The ongoing training required will address cultural awareness, implicit bias, procedural justice and reconciliation techniques.
The jurisdiction also covered Route 15, and though race was not tracked by the state in traffic stops there were some local figures. Yost noted that about 9% of traffic citations were issued to non-white individuals.
Yost said the department had never received a formal complaint of racial bias or targeting of individuals. If there had been, there were procedures which could be used to address them. Deescalation training was also mandatory and ongoing.
The chief explained that use of force was rated on a scale starting with the presence of an officer making verbal then progressing to use of physical force and potentially deadly force.
Questions submitted and read by Jordan included whether the department supported the goal and ideals of the Black Lives Matter movement. He said the department addressed the safety and security of their events rather than taking a stance on the group’s goals.
Whether there was Neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan or similar activity in the area was also asked. Yost said state and federal sources provide intelligence in such matters.
“I’m not denying or am naive that there is not individuals who have beliefs in those areas,” Yost said. “We monitor that and try to do the best we can to stay on top of issues which may arise.”
Similarly, he said an employment candidate who displayed Nazi tattoos or a confederate flag on their car would probably not be suitable.
Yost also said actions by law enforcement which has resulted in the deaths of unarmed citizens has hurt him deeply. The feelings aroused after action against George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis Police custody, were understandable.
“I’ve put a career into this of hopefully doing the right thing,” he said. “I, like a lot of people, when I first saw the video, I was home saying, ‘Get off his neck, get off his neck.’”
But the hard part, Yost added, was being lumped into a single category as a result of the illegal action of only a handful of officers.
Carl Nelson, of Winfield, observed that some people do not feel safer when they see police and asked if such uneasiness is taken into consideration. Yost said without knowing the specific reason for the uneasiness, it was difficult to answer.
Terrell Moseley observed that a police patrol was a deterrent, but an individual’s perception may have been affected by possibly negative experience. Yost noted that a community in a university setting brings in possibly 1,000 new people per year, each with their own experience with police. Yost said he strives to improve the perception people have of law enforcement.
Breakout “rooms” for further discussion followed the presentation and questions. Note-takers in each smaller discussion would pass the thoughts expressed to the department.
The session was opened by Janice Butler, an area resident who began a conversation with Buffalo Valley Regional Police which resulted in the forum. Butler called it a small step toward building a more inclusive community.
People without access to an internet connection had the option of seeing the Zoom meeting on a screen at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building. Attendance was minimal, but it was noted that each online registration may have had more than a single viewer.
