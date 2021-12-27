Local cases of COVID-19, as reported by the Pa. Department of Health, continue to rise.
Over the last week, Northumberland County has logged 464 cases and nine deaths. Lycoming County has accumulated 394 cases and four deaths. Union County reported 152 cases and three deaths while Snyder and Montour counties reported 128 and 72 cases respectively, and no new deaths.
Evangelical Community Hospital, as of Sunday morning, reported 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 46 are unvaccinated and 12 are vaccinated. Of the 12 patients in critical care, all are unvaccinated. Of the four on ventilators, all are unvaccinated, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 portal.
Across the commonwealth, 36,050 Pennsylvanians have died, the Department of Health has reported.
