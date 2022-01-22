Police locate 3 monkeys which escaped from crash scene

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have reported locating three monkeys which escaped from the scene of a crash which occurred at 3:07 p.m. Friday along Continental Boulevard, at the Interstate 80 on ramp, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Cody Brooks, 31, of Keystone Heights, Fla., attempted to turn from Route 54 southbound onto the Interstate 80 on ramp when it struck a northbound 2021 Peterbilt 367 driven by Tyler Deeghan, 29, of Canton.
Upon impact, troopers said a trailer being hauled by the Ram — and reportedly carrying 100 monkeys — broke free. Both the Ram and the Peterbilt went off of the roadway and struck a culvert. Three of the monkeys which were in the trailer escaped as a result of the crash.
Troopers said an extensive search of a nearby wooded area was conducted, with all three monkeys eventually being recovered. A state police helicopter was used as part of the search.
Brooks and a passenger in his vehicle, Daniel Adkins, 59, of Florahome, Fla., were both belted. Brooks was not injured. Adkins sustained a suspected minor injury. Deeghan, who was also belted, was not injured.
Brooks had a charge of turning movements and required signals withdrawn by troopers.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, the Liberty Valley Fire Department, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Centers for Disease Control, Department of Health and Bressler’s Garage responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.