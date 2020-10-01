MILTON — State police have charged a 32-year-old Watsontown man with rape and other assault charges stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl between September 2019 and April 30 in Delaware Township and Milton.
Christopher Biddiner was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and violation of protection-from-abuse order.
He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $150,000 bail.
