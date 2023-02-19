Mifflinburg announces Students of the Month

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its January Students of the Month.
In third grade, Mariah Himebaugh has been named. She is the daughter of Ashley Lichty and Jason Himebaugh of Mifflinburg.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its January Students of the Month.
In third grade, Mariah Himebaugh has been named. She is the daughter of Ashley Lichty and Jason Himebaugh of Mifflinburg.
Mariah’s favorite subject is math, and she enjoys being a part of the Walking Club at school. Outside of school, she participates in cheerleading. She also enjoys playing board games, swimming, reading, camping, and jumping on trampolines.
Hers favorite place to visit is Disney World in Florida. In the future, Mariah hopes to become a veterinarian.
In fourth grade, Selena Croll, the daughter of Nina and Christopher Croll of New Berlin, has been named.
Her favorite subject is social studies. She enjoys being a part of the school chorus and cheerleading. Outside of school, Selena plays the piano, is part of the PA Elite Competition Cheer Team and likes going to church. In her free time, she likes painting nails, putting on makeup, and hanging out with her friends.
Selena’s favorite places to visit are Ocean City, Md., and Missouri to visit her uncle and family. In the future, Selena hopes to become a veterinarian and own a farm.
In fifth grade Ainslie Holohan has been named. She is the daughter of Brian and Denise Holohan of Mifflinburg.
Her favorite subject is social studies. She is part of the band, where she plays percussion instruments. She also is part of the Art Club and a former Safety Patrol Member. Outside of school, Ainslie enjoys playing field hockey and cheerleading for football. She also likes to draw and do nails and makeup.
In the future, Ainslie hopes to attend SUN Tech and become a cosmetologist.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.