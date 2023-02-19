Mifflinburg announces Students of the Month

Mariah Himebaugh, Selena Croll and Ainslie Holohan

 PROVIDED BY JAMIEE JOINER

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its January Students of the Month.

In third grade, Mariah Himebaugh has been named. She is the daughter of Ashley Lichty and Jason Himebaugh of Mifflinburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.