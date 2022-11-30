PITTSTON — WVIA Radio, in conjunction with Chiaroscuro Records, will be presenting its annual coverage of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA) over 10 nights during the station’s All That Jazz radio program.

The program will air at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-9 and 12-16. Produced and hosted by George Graham, the series presents music from the 44th annual festival’s main stage and the nearby Deer Head Inn, which took place in September.

