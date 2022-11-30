PITTSTON — WVIA Radio, in conjunction with Chiaroscuro Records, will be presenting its annual coverage of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA) over 10 nights during the station’s All That Jazz radio program.
The program will air at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-9 and 12-16. Produced and hosted by George Graham, the series presents music from the 44th annual festival’s main stage and the nearby Deer Head Inn, which took place in September.
The festival was founded in 1978 as a showcase for the wealth of world-class jazz artists who make their home in the Pocono Northeast. It featured two full days of music in downtown Delaware Water Gap. WVIA has been presenting annual coverage of COTA since 1997.
WVIA’s coverage includes both music and interviews with artists.
• Monday, Dec. 5: Adam Niewood’s Double Entendre from the main stage, and Terry and Paul Kleinfelter from the Deer Head.
• Tuesday, Dec. 6: Nancy and Spencer Reed from the main stage, and Ron Thomas and Joe Michaels from the Deer Head.
• Wednesday, Dec. 7: Carolyn Leonhart Quartet from the main stage.
• Thursday, Dec. 8: Skip and Dan Wilkins Quartet from the main stage.
• Friday, Dec. 9: Water Gap Orchestra from the main stage.
• Monday, Dec. 12: Andy Bianco Quartet, and Jay Rattman and Friends from the Deer Head.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13: Ryan Devlin and Steve Kortyka Quintet from the main stage, and Mode for Joe Duo — with Bill Washer and Jon Ballantyne — from the Deer Head.
• Wednesday, Dec 14: Najwa Parkins and Resolute Sound from the main stage, and Jim Ridl Trio from the Deer Head.
• Thursday, Dec. 15: Organik Vibe Quartet from the main stage.
• Friday, Dec. 16: Quartette Oblique featuring Dave Liebman and Michael Stephans from the Deer Head, and Peter Fluck and the Foztones from the main stage.
