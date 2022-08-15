State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Middleburg man reported the theft of a copper bucket, valued at $100.
The theft was reported at 6:57 p.m. July 17 along East Market Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:34 p.m. July 27 along Interstate 180, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Brandon Van Scoy, 29, of Turbotville, lost control and struck a guide wire. Van Scoy and a 1-year-old passenger sustained suspected minor injuries. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers reported arresting Noah Eckard, 22, of Cogan Station, for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop conducted at 2:07 a.m. July 2 at Routes 15 and 220, Williamsport.
One-vehicle crash
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Cogan Station man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:16 a.m. Aug. 7 along Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Larry Hamm lost control of a 2012 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 custom, causing the motorcycle to slide for 60 feet. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained a suspected minor injury.
Hit and run
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A dark-colored truck fled the scene after striking a gas pump, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 9:11 p.m. Aug. 10 at Creekside Country Market, 4054 Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An African American man wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts allegedly stole a wine cocktail mix, valued at $16.95 from Sheetz, 7775 N. Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the man fled in a Dodge Neon, with the incident occurring at 2:25 p.m. Aug. 6.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Michael Kappas, 44, of Muncy, reported the theft of a 1996 Suzuki 650cc motorcycle, valued at $100.
The theft occurred between July 29 and Aug. 1 at 1635 Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — More than $1,100 in damage was done to a door frame when troopers said someone forced their way into an apartment, at 11:27 a.m. July 29 at 1468 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Sadie Brown, 25, of Williamsport, and the Lycoming County Housing Authority were victims in the case, troopers reported. The incident remains under investigation.
Criminal mischief
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Someone fled the scene after causing three dents in the passenger-side door of a 2016 Ford Escape, owned by PennDOT, Wellsboro.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8 along Laidecker Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County. Damage to the Ford is estimated at $500.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A sticker, reading “Jehova’s Witness — A pedophile’s paradise,” was found on the front door at the Jehova’s Witnesses, 2325 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 10 p.m. July 18, with a 2018 Kia listed by troopers as being involved in the incident.
Harassment
MUNCY — Troopers reported that a 20-year-old Sunbury man shoved a 22-year-old Muncy woman.
The incident occurred at 1:07 p.m. Aug. 6 along North Washington Street, Muncy.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Amaris Smith, 28, of Williamsport, and Ahibiel Vega Berlingeri, 31, of Northumberland, were arrested after troopers said they engaged in a verbal argument, resulting in a punch being thrown.
The alleged incident, which remains under investigation, occurred at 2:24 p.m. July 30 at 1734 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — William Satteson, 72, of Montgomery, was charged after troopers said he made threatening comments to Deven Davis, 27, of Hanover.
The incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. July 28 at 755 Route 405, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Terroristic threats
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 74-year-old Allenwood man reported someone threatening to kill him during an argument.
Troopers said it was later discovered that the alleged threats were not made. The incident occurred at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 4 along Route 44, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
