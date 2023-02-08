LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg will receiving $2.5 million in federal funds, to be used for the reconstruction of Hufnagle Park.
The Union County commissioners on Tuesday formally approved a sub-recipient agreement with Lewisburg Borough for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) coronavirus response discretionary for the Hufnagle Park outdoor social gathering event venue.
The $2.5 million will be used for the reconstruction of Hufnagle Park, including a new gazebo area which will accommodate larger outside meetings as well as American with Disabilities Act pathways and floodplain reconstruction.
The project is expected to go out to bid March 1, with work on the project expected to get underway by May 1.
Commissioner Preston Boop emphasized the money for the Hufnagle Park project is not county money as the funds are part of federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The commissioners also approved the quarterly fiscal year expenditure report for Union County Children and Youth Agency, in the amount of $1.2 million, which represents 52.69% of the total budget.
A new Elections and Voter Registration webpage was rolled out during the meeting.
The page was highlighted by staff member Gretchen Beaver during the commissioners’ meeting. She demonstrated the many capabilities of the site.
The site offers information on how to: Register to vote, vote by mail, run for local office, become involved as a poll worker and to report a deceased voter.
Commissioner Chairman Jeffery Reber said the county’s Geographic Information Systems department formulated the webpage for easy use.
Beaver noted there is still some work to do on the page, including updating township information.
Director of Elections Greg Katherman said petitions are available for anyone planning to run for office.
“The first day to circulate and file a petition for the 2023 Municipal Primary is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023,” Katherman said. “All petitions must be filed in the Union County Elections Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.”
Petitions will not be accepted in the unless accompanied with a properly filled out Statement of Financial Interest, and the appropriate filing fee.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
