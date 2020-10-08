LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) will be collecting new or gently used winter wear from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 17 in the parking area of the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
The goal is to collect 100 coats. Donations will be distributed to families in need.
Hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, boots and snow pants were also among items sought by the SVES Ethical Action Team and its partner, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
The SVES noted the issues of 2020 have placed a spotlight on the financial difficulties for many individuals and families. The number of families living at poverty level is nearly 15%.
As cold weather approaches, help is needed to provide winter clothes to those who cannot provide for themselves.
Contact Patricia Arduini at info@susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org with questions or to make other arrangements for a drop-off of items.
