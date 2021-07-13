LEWISBURG — A child injured in a Monday afternoon crash along Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township, has died.
Landyn Zerby, 8, of Lewisburg, was a passenger in a westbound vehicle which was hit from behind by a utility van as it waited to make a left turn into a driveway near east of Hoffa Mill Road.
Cody Zerby, 28, the car's driver, and Rowen Zerby, 3, were also injured and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. A hospital spokesperson said they were treated and released along with Rodger Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, the driver of the utility van.
However, Landyn Zerby was taken via Life Flight to Geisinger and died overnight. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the time of death was 3:27 a.m. Tuesday.
A Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) report noted the Kline vehicle rolled onto its side after colliding with the Zerby vehicle. It clipped a passenger car driven by Ariah Beasley, 20, of Jamaica, N.Y. Beasley was also treated and released from Evangelical according to a hospital spokesperson.
Neighbors living near the crash scene said left turns are challenging for motorists near the crossroads called Lochiel. One observer said drivers often proceed through the area with little regard to speed and there are frequent close calls.
A GoFundMe page was set up by a family member which asked for prayers and donations. It named Landyn and Rowen and had raised over $4,000 of a $7,500 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.
The William Cameron Engine Company Fire and Emergency Services, Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services, PennDOT, Freedom Towing and additional services from Evangelical Hospital each assisted at the crash scene.
