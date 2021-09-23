SELINSGROVE — Samuel H. Sternberg, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Columbia University, will deliver the 2021 Claritas Distinguished Lecture in the Sciences at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Sternberg's lecture, Rewriting the Code of Life with CRISPR, will examine molecular genetics and the possibilities CRISPR, a gene-editing tool, provides with its ability to alter genes while questioning what we humans will choose to do with this power.
The Claritas Distinguished Lecture in the Sciences was endowed by George E. and Margaret Lauver Harris. This series brings a scholar in the sciences to Susquehanna University yearly for a public address. The endowment supports lectures, seminars, or residencies by nationally recognized leaders in education, business, or government on topics of the public interest.
Shifting health guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic could result in changes to event details. Susquehanna requires masks in all indoor spaces.
