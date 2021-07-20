WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old New Columbia man is locked up in Union County on various felony assault and threats charges stemming from allegations he fired a shotgun toward another New Columbia man.
Zakary Walls was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at nighttime, disorderly conduct and harassment and a summary count of criminal trespass
The alleged incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. July 18 in the 1,200 block of Bostion Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
There, troopers said a 40-year-old New Columbia man was sitting in his vehicle when Walls approached and pointed a shotgun at his face. Walls allegedly threatened the man, walked a short distance away, turned and fired a round toward the man. The round stuck the roof of the man’s vehicle, a 2005 Dodge, at which time the man fled on foot before calling 9-1-1.
No one was injured.
Walls was located and taken into custody by state police, assisted by Milton police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 27 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
